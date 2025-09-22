Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $179.39 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.34. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

