Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. $FMST

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Foremost Clean Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Foremost Clean Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.
Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.
