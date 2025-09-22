Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Stock Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 117.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $85,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

