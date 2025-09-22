Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,020,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,967 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 110,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 89,029 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth $19,336,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,603,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEL opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $377.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.99%.

GEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

