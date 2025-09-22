GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $2,367,365.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,367,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,217.05. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get GitLab alerts:

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $20,017,307.91.

On Monday, September 8th, Matthew Jacobson sold 143,205 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $6,701,994.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00.

GitLab Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GTLB opened at $50.20 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, FBN Securities raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GitLab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of GitLab by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 12.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.