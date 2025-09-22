GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $2,367,365.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,367,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,217.05. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $20,017,307.91.
- On Monday, September 8th, Matthew Jacobson sold 143,205 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $6,701,994.00.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00.
GitLab Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of GTLB opened at $50.20 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of GitLab by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 12.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
