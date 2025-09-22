Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 71,971 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,971 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,880,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 130,598 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 594,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 475,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Andrew Gengos purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,250. This trade represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs purchased 23,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,211.21. This represents a 98.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TERN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.44 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.49.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $658.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.69.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Stories

