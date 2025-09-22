Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIVB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson set a $26.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Dutton bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde A. Perfect, Jr. purchased 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,742 shares of company stock valued at $307,978. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

