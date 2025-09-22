Grant Bill Beringer Sells 38,000 Shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) insider Grant Bill Beringer sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.13, for a total transaction of C$1,562,959.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,402,896.63. This represents a 26.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$45.55 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$21.73 and a 52-week high of C$45.74. The company has a market cap of C$77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.89.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.