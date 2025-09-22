Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Down 16.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) fell 16.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 101,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 43,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Graphano Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Graphano Energy Company Profile
Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.
