Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Critical Survey

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Howard Hughes”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.66 million 11.59 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 2.81 $200.55 million $4.57 18.14

Volatility and Risk

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Grow Capital has a beta of 26.86, suggesting that its stock price is 2,586% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grow Capital and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Howard Hughes 0 2 2 0 2.50

Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $83.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Howard Hughes 12.85% 10.51% 3.15%

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Grow Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

