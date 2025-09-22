Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Guidewire Software worth $31,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $245.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.96 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the transaction, the president owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,606,129.46. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,010.68. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,330 shares of company stock worth $23,607,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

