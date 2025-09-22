Head to Head Contrast: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) versus Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Pool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -39.45% -6.82% -5.21% Pool 7.79% 30.99% 11.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Pool”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.90 -$50.50 million ($0.58) -2.31 Pool $5.31 billion 2.23 $434.33 million $10.84 29.33

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Pool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pool 0 5 2 0 2.29

Pool has a consensus target price of $342.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pool is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Pool beats Kandi Technologies Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

