Head to Head Contrast: Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) vs. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 6 2 0 2.25

Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Colruyt.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products 8.44% 16.00% 6.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt $11.77 billion 0.47 $362.36 million N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products $3.69 billion 1.30 $352.00 million $1.49 15.30

Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Reynolds Consumer Products.

Dividends

Colruyt pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reynolds Consumer Products pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Colruyt has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reynolds Consumer Products has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Colruyt on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt

(Get Free Report)

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the orange bags. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

