Head-To-Head Review: Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 6.69, suggesting that its stock price is 569% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 AeroVironment 0 0 16 3 3.16

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Visual Sciences and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $292.92, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Applied Visual Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and AeroVironment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment $820.63 million 16.95 $43.62 million ($0.64) -435.23

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -4.14% 4.67% 3.73%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Applied Visual Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Visual Sciences



Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

About AeroVironment



AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

