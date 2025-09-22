Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,331,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Down 2.8%

HOLX stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.