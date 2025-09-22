IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,431 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 590,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

