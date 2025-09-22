IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.