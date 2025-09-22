IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

