IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,666 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,997,000 after purchasing an additional 286,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.28.

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

