IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,679 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Global Payments by 28.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Global Payments by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

