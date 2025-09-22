IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 676 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after buying an additional 553,043 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after buying an additional 318,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,452,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.