IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $633.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $612.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

