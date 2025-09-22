IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.6%

IEX opened at $161.10 on Monday. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

