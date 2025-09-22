IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $195.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,790,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.54.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $254.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average of $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

