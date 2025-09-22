IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.68 Million Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BXP were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 98.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

BXP Trading Down 1.7%

BXP opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,548.85, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.22. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,066.67%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

