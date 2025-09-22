IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,788,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.