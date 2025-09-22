IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.67 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

