IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.38 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 210 shares of company stock valued at $190,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $873.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $929.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,124.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $845.56 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

