IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $200.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

