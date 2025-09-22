IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.52 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.76.

Shares of KHC opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

