IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 48,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $67.17 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.84%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.