IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 306,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075,018 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,758. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

