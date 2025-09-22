IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $184.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.18 and a 12-month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

