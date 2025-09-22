IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

HBAN opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

