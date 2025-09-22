IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.23 Million Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $169.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.38 and a 200-day moving average of $251.19. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.30.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

