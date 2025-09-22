IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $535.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.32 and a 200-day moving average of $566.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

