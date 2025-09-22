IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 191.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

