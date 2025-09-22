IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,366 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $66.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

