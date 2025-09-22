IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 754 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $187.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.