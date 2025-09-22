IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 104 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,866.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,972.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,885.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,869,625. This represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

