IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 149 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Jabil by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $224.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $232.84.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $4,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,400,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,066,003.80. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock worth $22,085,161 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.