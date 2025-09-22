IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 542 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $205.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

