Information Services Group, Inc. $III Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 323.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ III opened at $5.38 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

