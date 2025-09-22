Insider Selling: Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Insider Sells A$2,020,000.00 in Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Watkins sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.53, for a total transaction of A$2,020,000.00.
Malcolm Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Malcolm Watkins sold 500,000 shares of Australian Finance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.56, for a total transaction of A$1,279,500.00.
Australian Finance Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.
Australian Finance Group Increases Dividend
Australian Finance Group Company Profile
Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Finance Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.