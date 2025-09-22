Insider Selling: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) EVP Sells $2,079,332.98 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $2,079,332.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 609,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,078.30. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESI stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 479.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 560,346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 110.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

