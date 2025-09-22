Insider Selling: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Sells $13,236,562.56 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 3,596,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $13,236,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,520,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,576.16. This trade represents a 29.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Precigen Stock Performance

PGEN stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,868.66% and a negative return on equity of 842.83%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Precigen by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 599,914 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Precigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

