Insider Selling: Standex International (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells $2,365,000.00 in Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CEO David Dunbar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,224,195. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SXI stock opened at $206.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Standex International Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Standex International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Standex International by 29.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Standex International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Standex International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

