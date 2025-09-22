Insider Selling: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Sells $1,251,600.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,549,049 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,324.28. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $781,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,174,800.00.
Vita Coco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
