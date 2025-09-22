Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $6,079,040.22 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $6,079,040.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 481,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,398,610.12. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 199,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.