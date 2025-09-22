Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,262,000 after buying an additional 2,882,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,455,000 after buying an additional 721,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,598,000 after buying an additional 3,507,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,968,000 after buying an additional 605,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,551,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

